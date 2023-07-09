Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American National Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

OTIS stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.