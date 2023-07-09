Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) versus Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) and Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owens & Minor and Medios’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $9.96 billion 0.14 $22.39 million ($0.56) -31.70 Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owens & Minor has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 2 3 0 0 1.60 Medios 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Owens & Minor and Medios, as provided by MarketBeat.

Owens & Minor currently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Medios has a consensus target price of C$30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.00%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than Medios.

Profitability

This table compares Owens & Minor and Medios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -0.41% 12.12% 2.11% Medios N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Owens & Minor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Owens & Minor beats Medios on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, including supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide outsourced logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Patient Direct segment provides products and services for in-home care and delivery across diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment. This segment supplies a range of other home medical equipment, patient care products, including ostomy, wound care, urology, incontinence and other products and services. It serves multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

