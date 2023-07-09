PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

