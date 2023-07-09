Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.19 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,273,500,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

