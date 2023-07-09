Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $36,751,758.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

