Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 225,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.