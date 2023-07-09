Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.
Pathward Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CASH opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $52.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 225,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.
