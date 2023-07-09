Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.44 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

