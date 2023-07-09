Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 17,787 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 80,850.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,005 shares of company stock valued at $57,483,125 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

