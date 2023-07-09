Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 79,420 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 1,189.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ON by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,926 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Williams Trading cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.21.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

