Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Futu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Futu by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Futu Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $42.34 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.