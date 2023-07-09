Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.65 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

