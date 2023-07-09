Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5,708.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,157 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.5% during the first quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

