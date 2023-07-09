Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,759 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Globalstar worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 50.0% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,346 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $701,774.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,224.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,708,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,065,430 shares of company stock worth $4,005,683. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Price Performance

Globalstar stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.