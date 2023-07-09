Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,940.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

