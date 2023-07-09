Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $188.10 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

