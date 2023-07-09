Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $452.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.92. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.