Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 213,504 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4,256.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $66,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.