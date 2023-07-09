Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tilray worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

