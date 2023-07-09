Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 25,521 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,521 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.95.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 624,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,654.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

