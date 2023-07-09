Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,064 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Barton Investment Management raised its position in Global-e Online by 64.7% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 620,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 243,723 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLBE opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.