Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Cambium Networks worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 564,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $8,357,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $7,995,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cambium Networks Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,606.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.