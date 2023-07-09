PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

