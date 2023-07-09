PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.89.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

