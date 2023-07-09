PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.40 on Friday. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.