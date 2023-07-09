Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

