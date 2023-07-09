Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $784,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 852,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,873,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

