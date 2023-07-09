Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.82 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

