Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

