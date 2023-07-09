Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.80.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

