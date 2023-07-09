Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $730,858.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,367 shares of company stock valued at $16,267,169 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

