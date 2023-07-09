Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $287.09 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.05.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

