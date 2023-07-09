Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $123.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

