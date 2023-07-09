Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issued By Zacks Research

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunPower in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%.

SunPower Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. SunPower has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.