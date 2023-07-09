Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for NCR Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.64. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after buying an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 424,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 130,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.