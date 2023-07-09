Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Decreased by Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

