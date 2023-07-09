Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.0 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $2,040,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

