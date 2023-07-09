QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

