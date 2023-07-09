Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.44. 40,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 49,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.