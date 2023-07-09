Raymond James Trims Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Target Price to $65.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 122,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

