Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.90.

RETA opened at $104.37 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,231,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

