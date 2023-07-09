Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

