Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.90 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

