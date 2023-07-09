REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

