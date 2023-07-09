Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.99. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

