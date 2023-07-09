Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $9.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.17. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $39.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $433.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $239.40 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.21 and a 200-day moving average of $394.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

