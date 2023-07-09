Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Raised to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
RMGGF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
About Resolute Mining
