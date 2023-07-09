Reviewing Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) & Its Competitors

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Free Report) is one of 376 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 651 1529 4241 42 2.57

Santhera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,782.35%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $123.66 million -$9.66 million -2.07

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -9,969.12% -407.57% -18.37%

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

