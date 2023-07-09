Reviewing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Free Report) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surface Oncology and Icosavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 3 0 0 2.00 Icosavax 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 458.63%. Icosavax has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.58%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Icosavax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.3% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Icosavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Surface Oncology and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -87.82% -53.25% Icosavax N/A -41.87% -38.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and Icosavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $30.00 million 1.90 -$63.59 million ($1.53) -0.61 Icosavax $580,000.00 661.45 -$91.76 million ($2.31) -4.01

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Icosavax beats Surface Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

(Free Report)

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 which is in phase II clinical trial targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No. 4) Limited and Vaccinex, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies, which targets SRF114. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Icosavax

(Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

