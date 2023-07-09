Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,177 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

BSX stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

