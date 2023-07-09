Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $276,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $218.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $230.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

